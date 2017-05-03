Kids Rescued From Flooding Car On Saturday Have Been Discharged From The Hospital

May 3, 2017 5:49 PM
Phillip and Emily Ocheltree were on their way to a storm shelter in Van Zandt County with their infant and 2-year-old, on Saturday when severe winds and rain caused Phillip to loose control of his pickup truck. The truck flipped and began to fill with water.

Thankfully, several good Samaritans stopped and helped to free the couple and their two children. The family were admitted to the hospital but were discharged on Wednesday. The couple has since posted pictures of the damage truck and thanking the people who saved their lives.

This was the same storm that caused seven tornadoes to touch down in the Canton area, killing four people and injuring many others.

Via NBC DFW

