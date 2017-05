In case you didn’t know, one of J.K. Rowling’s Twitter traditions is apologizing for the Harry Potter characters she’s killed off in the Battle of Hogwarts.

Last year Remus Lupin received an apology. The year before that, it was Fred Weasley.

This year, some fans were waiting early…

Has @jk_rowling already apologized for another death? — Mark Joshua Bricenio (@mjmbricenio) May 2, 2017

In case the police are reading my notifications, there's a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree. https://t.co/urrUYAMe72 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Then later in the day…

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

We forgive you, JK! Or j/k???