Guy Wakes His Girlfriend Up In A Legendary Way For Her Birthday

May 3, 2017 2:26 PM
First off, let me start by saying this is amazing, creative, and is spreading over the internet like wild fire, but there’s also a negative to this. This guy has set the bar so high that now you KNOW your girlfriend or wife is expecting something as over the top as this on their birthday.

But I’ll focus more on the positive, he went and hired a full string section to set up outside of their bedroom and play the theme song to their favorite TV show, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Epic. Simple as that.

But like I said he may have set us all up for failure in the future….

