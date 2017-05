Firefighters are attempting to contain a massive fire that started at the Appleseed Academy day care in Mesquite on Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Galloway. So far the fire has consumed the entire building.

Luckily the building’s fire alarms altered the staff to the fire and they were able to safely evacuate everyone in time. Authorities are in the process of taking the children to the church at Tripp Road and Franklin Drive where the parents will be able to pick them up.

Via NBC DFW