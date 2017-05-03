Did You Know You Can Buy A 1,000 Pack Of Beer In Finland?

May 3, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 1000 pack, Beer, Finland, Karjala, Keisari, Nokian Panimo

Not even Costco does ‘buy in bulk’ like the Finnish. Finnish brewery Nokian Panimo is now selling a monster party pack of 1,080 cans of Keisari beer. The pack is made up of five stacks of beer, each 12 wide by 18 long. The only reason the brewery even came out with this behemoth was because a rival company, Karjala, came out with a 100 pack of beer. So, not wanting to be one upped, they made a 1,000 pack.

You can pick up this lifetime supply at most Finnish grocery stores for about $2,345. That’s a little bit more that $2 per beer, which is about the same discount price as in a 6 pack. Surprisingly a few people have actually been seen buying the monster 1,000 pack.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live