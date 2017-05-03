Did You Know You Can Buy A 1,000 Pack Of Beer In Finland?

Not even Costco does ‘buy in bulk’ like the Finnish. Finnish brewery Nokian Panimo is now selling a monster party pack of 1,080 cans of Keisari beer. The pack is made up of five stacks of beer, each 12 wide by 18 long. The only reason the brewery even came out with this behemoth was because a rival company, Karjala, came out with a 100 pack of beer. So, not wanting to be one upped, they made a 1,000 pack.

Karjalan 100-päkki oli menestys, mutta uusi Keisari 1000-PÄKKI on jo tulossa! Ensimmäisille ostajille yksi Keisariämpäri kaupan päälle! #uutuus#keisari#nokianpanimo#olut#tarjous A post shared by Nokian Panimo (@nokianpanimo) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

You can pick up this lifetime supply at most Finnish grocery stores for about $2,345. That’s a little bit more that $2 per beer, which is about the same discount price as in a 6 pack. Surprisingly a few people have actually been seen buying the monster 1,000 pack.

Via Mashable