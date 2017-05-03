Dashcam Footage Captures Horrifying Plane Crash In Middle Of Rush Hour Traffic (Video)

Drivers this morning stuck in rush hour traffic just north of Seattle were witnesses to a horrific scene as they waited at a stoplight.

Dashcam footage shows a single-engine Piper PA32 plane clips some power lines and explode right in front of waiting cars. Driver Amanda Hayes said the plane’s wings scraped her car. “I’m so lucky. I just said, ‘Get down!’ And before I know it, I could feel the heat on my face… and like the fireball and the wing clipped at the end.”

WATCH: Dramatic dashcam video captures a fiery small plane crash near Seattle: https://t.co/gv5vcMS4Gy pic.twitter.com/ziJ9aP0Vnh — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 3, 2017

Fortunately, the two people traveling in the plane escaped with just minor injuries, and were able to walk away from the scene. Nobody inside the cars that were clipped by the plane were injured either.

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

Eastbound traffic blocked from Cyrus Way pic.twitter.com/2ZkVRN2h0l — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

Several vehicles damaged, traffic on SR525 north and south blocked at HPB SW pic.twitter.com/wHnvo6VAxR — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash, but officials believe the plane lost power at 500 feet, and the pilot, after failing to restart the plane, decided to take her down in an empty spot on the boulevard.

Via ABC7

