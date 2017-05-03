Danny Devito And Jeff Goldblum To Star In Amazon Comedy About A Famous Pop Duo

May 3, 2017 6:10 PM
Its been confirmed that Danny Devito and Jeff Goldblum will star in an upcoming Amazon comedy series. The two will play an iconic pop duo who are forced to reunite despite a mutual hatred for one another. The series will be spearheaded by “Simpsons” writer/producer Tim Long and Imagine Entertainment.

Amazon is really making a push into original television. Also in the works is a followup to the critically acclaimed drama, Mad Med, as well as a crime drama from the director of “American Hustle,” David O. Russell, staring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore. There’s no doubt that this will be a good year for Amazon.

Via UPROXX

