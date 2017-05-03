Dallas Woman Goes Viral With Homemade Met Gala Outfits (Video)

The Met Gala has become an annual showcase for the weirdest fashion choices celebrities can seem to muster.

This year was no exception.

We saw Jaden Smith carry his old dreadlocks as an accessory.

HAS JADEN SMITH WON AT MET GALA WITH HIS DREADLOCKS ACCESSORIES? pic.twitter.com/MwIpvL7j9F — D E S I R E (@desiredotink) May 2, 2017

Cara Delevinge spray painted her completely bald head and dressed like a silver crayon alien.

.@Caradelevingne morphs into a gorgeous award statuette at the Met Gala https://t.co/fNkzOsoIXm pic.twitter.com/wShsjEeFP1 — NYLON (@NylonMag) May 3, 2017

And Rihanna wore Potpourri.

can we talk about Rihanna last night at the met gala though 😍🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/DfhVbpI2aj — MAKEUP ✨ (@BeautyPostss) May 2, 2017

One person not fortunate enough to attend this year’s Met Gala, though, was Dallas resident Quenlin Blackwell. The teen “couldn’t make it” to the Gala this year, but that didn’t stop her from throwing her own fashion show inside her home, featuring many household appliances and decor accessorizing her outfits! We definitely saw a broom, a trash can, and a wicker basket.

Check her video out below!

I wasn't able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create. pic.twitter.com/6jXnpRdTCB — queen quen (@quenblackwell) May 2, 2017

