Check Out This Awesome Video Of Dolphins Hydroplaning On The Shore

May 3, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, BBC Earth, dolphins, Hydroplaning, Surfing

Dolphins are amazing. They’re majestic, fast, smart and nice. Just when you thought dolphins couldn’t get any better, BBC Earth comes out with this beautiful video of Dolphins speeding across the Australian shore line, hunting for fish. Dolphins usually hit their prey with their tails, stunning them, but these fish are too close to the shore.

So, being as smart as they are, the dolphins came up with a new way to nab those fish. They get going at crazy speeds and zoom across the shoreline, grabbing their prey. Genius.

Here’s a video of some dolphins surfing, because dolphins are awesome.

Via Mashable

