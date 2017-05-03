Carrollton’s NEW Oak Hills Splash Park Opens SATURDAY!

May 3, 2017 3:00 PM
On Saturday, the new 3,000 square-foot Oak Hills Splash Park will open on the southwest corner of Oak Hill Park, 1210 E. Hebron Pkwy.

Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant and City Council members will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12noon.

The Oak Hills Splash Park will have water features, a restroom area, pump room and a shaded structure, just in time for summer!

 

Oak Hills Park already includes a 4.5 acre site with a pavilion, basketball court, sand volleyball court, playground, walking paths, BBQ grill, picnic table, drinking fountain, and parking.

Great to see Carrollton opening it’s second Splash Park, and judging by the recent upper 80’s temps, not a bit too soon. The perfect excuse for a new Guardians Of The Galaxy swimsuit. Nothing like a raccoon on each butt-cheek:).

