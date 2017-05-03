‘Breaking Bad’ Comes To Life

A former science teacher in New Mexico has been arrested after admitting to manufacturing crystal meth. A case that the authorities are comparing the the hit TV show Breaking Bad.

A statement obtained by PEOPLE that references the show confirms that John Gose, a former science teacher once employed by school districts in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, pleaded guilty on Tuesday May 2, 2017, to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gose was arrested during a traffic stop in early October. Police searched Gose’s vehicle and uncovered a white, Styrofoam ice chest containing glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals used to manufacture the illicit drug. Afterwards, detectives searched Gose’s home and found additional chemicals and supplies associated with methamphetamine manufacturing.

Allegedly investigators recovered enough ingredients to produce at least one pound of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $44,800.