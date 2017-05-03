American Airlines Is Getting Rid Of More Leg Room

American Airlines plans on making flying even more annoying. On their new 373 Max jetliner the airline plans to limit leg room down to 29 inches in the economy section. This is just one inch more than the industry minimum. The rest of the plan will only give 30 inches of leg room. This will allow the company to add more seats, which they claim will help offset the raises they’ve given to pilots and flight attendants.

29″ sounds scary, but as we saw at #AIX17 29″ pitch in newer generation slimline seats isn’t bad. Here’s 28″: #PaxEx https://t.co/anxgj7mFgS pic.twitter.com/A3aTATBokJ — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) May 2, 2017

By comparison Delta and United range from 30 to 31 inches while JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska Airlines all have between 31 and 33 inches of leg room. There are also rumors that United plans to follow suit and also cut leg room.

Via Mashable