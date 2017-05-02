We Won’t Be Seeing The iPhone 8 This Year

We’ve heard a lot of news about the much anticipated iPhone 8, some good and some bad. The sticker price looks like it’s going to be and issue, but we’ve also been given info about some amazing new features, like the new OLED screen. There have also been a lot of rumors regarding the release date. Many have speculated that Apple will have to delay the phone past it’s September 2017 release, due to manufacturing issues. Those projections only give about a month delay, but it might be much longer.

In a recent Deutsche Bank research note, the firm predicts that Apple will not be ready for a 2017 release. This report built upon an earlier report where Apple’s main production partner said that they had only ordered packaging material for two new iPhone models this year. Those would be the confirmed iPhone 7S and 7S plus.

Lets just hope this new iPhone is worth the wait.

Via Mashable