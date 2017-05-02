VIDEO: Genius Uses Lighter To Check How Full His Gas Tank Is

Its not ever a good idea to have any kind of open flame near a gas station. Even lighting a cigarette while your pump gas is not the best idea. This guy some how made it through his entire life without ever hearing that gas is flammable. He actually used a lighter to check if his gas tank was full. Hes on the top of his vehicle pumping gas into what looks like some kind of container. Apparently he couldn’t see so he uses the lighter, then of course things start catching on fire. Then this guy throws the gas nozzle, lighting everything around him on fire. It’s almost like he knew this was going to go viral so he made a show of it.

Via Barstool Sports