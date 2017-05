Four people are dead after the seven tornadoes touched down in the DFW area. Only two tornadoes were originally reported but the National Weather Serviced has confirmed that there were in fact seven tornadoes. Four EF-0’s (65-85 mph), one EF-2 (111-135 mph), EF-3 (136-165 mph) and an EF-4 (166-200 mph) touched down on Saturday night.

The tornadoes were reported to leave a trail of destruction 35 miles long and 15 miles wide.

Via NBC DFW