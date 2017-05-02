Tony Romo to be Honored by Texas Lawmakers

May 2, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Cowboys, Dallas, Football, sports, Texas, Tony Romo

The Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, is set to be honored by state lawmakers tomorrow morning.

State officials are recognizing Romo for his career with the Cowboys and celebrate his retirement.

The honors come after announcing his retirement and new chapter with CBS television as an NFL broadcaster.

Tony credits his family and injuries to his retirement, but also says he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work on TV.

“It just started to feel right going to CBS,” said Romo. “I felt a connection there.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live