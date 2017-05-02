Tokyo Jewelry Store Offering $1.4 Million Gold Darth Vader Masks To Celebrate Film’s 40th Anniversary

Star Wars nerds with deep pockets, the line forms to the left!

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of A New Hope, the Ginza Tanaka jewelry store in Tokyo is offering life-sized masks of the iconic Darth Vader that are solid 24-karat gold.

Tokyo jeweler selling life-size gold Darth Vader masks for $1.4M to mark 40th anniversary of 1st "Star Wars" movie. https://t.co/b4cVgru9YL pic.twitter.com/5zJyykfBg9 — ABC News (@ABC) May 2, 2017

The masks measure in at 10.4 inches wide and 11.8 inches high, and are definitely not for wearing, as they weigh about 33 pounds; there isn’t even an opening to place your head, and it probably wouldn’t be smart to drill your own hole if you spent upwards of $1 million to purchase one.

Marketing manager Hirotsugu Tsuchiya said it took 10 goldsmiths three months to create the prototype, with each goldsmith crafting one portion of the mask and forming them all together to make a complete product.

For those os us who love Star Wars but don’t have a million dollars just lying around, Ginza Tanaka also has specialty gold coins engraved with Yoda or Luke Skywalker that can also be purchased for around $1,200, and will be available starting Thursday, otherwise known as “Star Wars Day.” May the 4th Be With You!

