The Omni Hotel at the Star in Frisco Is a Cowboys Lover’s Dream Come True!

While the much anticipated Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star is set to open their doors July 2017, they’re already taking reservation for rooms and events, and it seems the holiday season is filling up fast. The hotel will be anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Ford Center, which will make for a very Cowboys-themed experience for anyone who stays there.

The rooms will feature just the right amount Dallas Cowboys flavor with shades of blues, shades of white and hints of silver. Every room will have a unique black and white sketch of a Dallas Cowboy Ring of Honor member and each bed will have a blanket with the Cowboys’ logo in the corner which will be available for purchase in the hotel’s store (for those die hard fans).

The coolest part for all Cowboys fans will be all the team’s memorabilia that’s been tucked away in the archives until now and will be on full display in the first floor of the hotel.

The Omni at The Star in Frisco is conveniently located 20 minutes north of downtown Dallas and 25 minutes from both DFW International and Love Field Airports. The Star currently offers retail, restaurant and office space, 12,000 seats in the Ford Center, 30 meeting spaces, a medical center, a 60,000-square-foot gym.

Say hello to the plaza in front of The Star and Omni Frisco.