Texas House Approves 3 Bills to Loosen Gun Regulation

May 2, 2017 8:53 PM
Filed Under: carry, firearms, guns, Regulations, Texas

While many states are calling for stricter more regulated gun control, Texas is making it easier to carry firearms. The Texas House has approved three new bills that will loosen regulations.

The cost to acquire a license to carry was approved to be reduced from $140 down to $40 for first time permits, and $70 for renewals.

While the lower fee will cost Texas nearly $22 million over the next two years, supporters estimate the lower fees will actually increase revenue as Texans will not need to leave the state to acquire a cheaper license elsewhere.

A proposal allowing volunteer firefighters to carry firearms in restricted areas was also passed. While the ability to take a handgun proficiency course online may soon come to fruition.

