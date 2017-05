Bye bye Unicorns, dragons, and anything else, the midnight mint Mocha Frapp is here and we are soooo excited.

Just when the Unicorn Frapps, and the Dragon Frapp supplies were running low, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz came to the rescue, saying that more flavored frapps were coming.

Here it is! The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino. We can’t wait to try this! It looks soo yummy.

Who's excited? πŸŽ‰ We're all geared up at Metcalfe to blend you the new #MidnightMintMocha Frappuccino and the returning favourite #SmoresFrappuccino! From May 5-14 get 1/2 price any Frappuccino blended beverage from 3-6 pm 😍😍#ToBeAPartner #FrappyHour A post shared by Starbucks Metcalfe & Slater (@81metcalfestarbucks) on May 2, 2017 at 3:52am PDT