Robin William’s Last Film Is Getting A Release Date

May 2, 2017 6:47 PM
When comedy legend Robin Williams passed away in 2014 he left behind three unreleased films, “A Merry Friggin’ Christmas” and “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” which have both since been released, and “Absolutely Anything.” His third and last film is finally getting a release date and its the perfect capstone to an iconic career.

“Absolutely Anything” is a science-fiction comedy starring Williams, who plays a taking dog. Get this, the movie also stars Simon Pegg, and the first living Monty Pythons member since 1983! This movie is going to be noting short of legendary.

The film is set to release on May 12th. You can check out the trailer above.

