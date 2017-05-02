Radiohead Drop Mysterious ‘OK Computer’ Anniversary Video

By Hayden Wright

Radiohead’s landmark OK Computer album debuted 20 years ago this month, and the band tweeted a video paying homage to its early dot-com aesthetic. But the clip raises more questions than answers: How will the band celebrate the album by May 21, its official birthday? In the video, a child recites lyrics from “Climbing Up the Walls” against a static-filled background.

Recently, a series of cryptic posters have appeared around the world in cities like Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Melbourne and New York City. They depict old promotional artwork from OK Computer with the dates “1997” and “2017.” The artwork contains messages like “MORE FEAR” and “LESS POLITICAL PARTICIPATION,” dark omens for our current political climate.

It’s too soon to tell what Radiohead has planned for the anniversary, but they seem intent on commemorating it somehow. See the video (and the posters) here: