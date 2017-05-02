Metallica to Release ‘Live at Webster Hall’ Album

By Annie Reuter

Metallica invited 1,500 members of their fan club to a special their performance at Webster Hall in New York City last September. Now, those who couldn’t score tickets can hear the band’s club show in its entirety when Metallica release Live at Webster Hall on May 5.

The album will be available in two-disc and triple LP limited editions. The recording was remastered for vinyl on three 140 gram LPs. The project was mixed by Greg Fidelman, who produced the band’s last studio album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

Live at Webster Hall is available via the band’s merch store for $39.98 for vinyl, $16.44 for CD. Only one copy is allowed per customer, and both editions come with a free digital download. The complete track listing is below:

Metallica ‘Live at Webster Hall’ Vinyl Track Listing:

Side A

Breadfan

Holier Than Thou

Battery

Harvester Of Sorrow

Side B

Fade To Black

Moth Into Flame

Side C

Sad But True

Orion

Side D

One

Master Of Puppets

Side E

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Enter Sandman

Encore Jam

Whiskey In The Jar

Side F

Hardwired

Seek & Destroy