The famous┬áMexican singer, known as “El Sol de Mexico,” Luis Miguel has been arrested for failed to show up to court. He was picked up Tuesday in LA for a warrant issued on April 17th. Miguel is involved in a law suit with his former manager, who claims that Miguel still owes him in unpaid fees. Miguel has yet to appear in court. He was warned in March that if he continued to miss court dates that he would be placed under arrest. Luis will appear before a judge on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Via TMZ