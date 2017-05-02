Jimmy Kimmel Discusses Newborn’s Heart Surgery In Emotional Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, writer Molly McNearny, welcomed a baby boy Billy into the world 10 days ago. Unfortunately, the first three hours of Billy’s life included emergency heart surgery as he was born with a congenital heart disease.

In the nearly 15 minute monologue, Kimmel thanked the long list of doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai where Billy was born, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where he had his emergency surgery.

Kimmel also urged politicians from both sides to not cut funding to National Institutes of Health, and urged to make sure all Americans have access to health care, because “If your baby is going to die it shouldn’t matter how much money you make.”

Billy is now doing fine, and is home with his parents and older sister. Kimmel will be on paternity leave the rest of the week, and he will have a few friends fill-in as guest host the rest of the week that include:

Tuesday: Host Will Arnett, with guests Maya Rudolph and Ben McKenzie and musical guest Incubus

Wednesday: Host Anthony Anderson, with guest George Lopez and musical guest Future

Thursday: Host Kristen Bell, with guests Charlie Hunnam and Adam Scott and musical guest Alison Krauss

Friday: Host David Spade, with guest Guy Ritchie and musical guest alt-J

Via Variety

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter