Janet Jackson Announces New World Tour To Make Up Postponed Concerts In 2016

Once postponed because of her pregnancy, Janet Jackson’s “Unbreakable Tour” is back on, although this time with a slightly altered name.

In a video released Monday, Jackson announced the name change, from “Unbreakable” to “State of the World Tour.” In the video, Jackson said, “It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Jackson originally set to go out on tour to support her 2015 album titled Unbreakable, but the tour suffered numerous cancellations, and ended up becoming indefinitely postponed with over 70 dates remaining. All tickets from the postponed Unbreakable tour shows will be honored, and tickets for the newly added dates go on sale May 5th.

And yes, she will be making a stop in Dallas! Get ready for when she hits the town September 14th at the American Airlines Center!

