Fort Worth High School Student Cut In The Throat At School

May 2, 2017 3:20 PM
Officers say that a 16-year-old Fort Worth high school student has been cut in the throat by another student. The attack happened at Brewer High School during the lunch hour. The school was placed under perimeter lock down as officers conducted an investigation.

The victim was transported to a near by hospital and is in stable condition, and a suspect is in custody. The WSISD released this statement regarding the incident:

“Students will be dismissed at regular times. Counselors will be available today and tomorrow for students who witnessed the incident. Student safety is a top priority in White Settlement ISD, and school officials will continue to evaluate procedures and policies to ensure that our school environment is safe for our students and staff.”

Via NBC DFW

