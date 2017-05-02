Dating App Hiring Intern Who Will Get Paid To Go On Dates

Sometimes dating feels like a job, right? The dressing up fancy and driving out to basically what feels like a job interview when you’re first getting to know a person can often be more stressful than needs to be.

For one lucky person, dating could end up becoming a part-time job. Dating app “Clikd” is currently on the search for an intern who will get paid to test out its services, and going out with potential matches all across London’s hottest night life spots, as long as they are willing to dish out ALL the details the next day.

Specifically, Clikd is looking for someone single, at least 18, social media savvy, and willing to blog about their nightly encounters daily. The ability to blog hung over will also be viewed favorably! Perks of the position include being paid a London living wage, gaining work, dating, and startup experience, ALL date expenses will be covered, and the potential of a full-time role with Clikd upon completion of the internship.

Doesn’t sound like a bad deal at all!

The intern will be required to go out one night a week for eight weeks. Clikd founder Michael Blackely said, “We want employees with open minds, has a great personality, is out to enjoy life and is happy to check out the great variety of nightlife and cool events going on in London. Using our App will be a brilliant way to both explore London, meet new people and gain work experience all in one.”

Sign us up!

