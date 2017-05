Fourteen-month-old Brandon Emery accidentally locked himself in a car last week. Brandon’s mom was loading groceries into the trunk when Brandon climbed into the front seat and hit the “lock” button. Thankfully firefighters arrived quickly and got Brandon out safe and sound.

What could have been a very serious situation actually turned out to be really cute. Just look at Brandon’s face. He’s having so much fun! The kids probably going to love driving when he gets older.

Via Mashable