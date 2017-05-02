Chris Soules Bought Alcohol Before The Accident

May 2, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, accident, Alcohol, Chris Soules, felony charges, hit and run, Prosecution

Prosecutors in Iowa are claiming that Chris Soules bought and consumed alcohol before the accident. They filed the documents in response to Soules’ request to dismiss the felony charge. The defense is arguing that because Soules identified himself to a 911 operator and stayed until EMT’s arrived that he should not be charged with fleeing the accident.

The prosecution is making the argument that Soules has failed to give “an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident.” They also claim that because he fled the scene officials were unable to determine if Souls was intoxicated.

Via TMZ

 

