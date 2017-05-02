Chick-Fil-A Is Offering Free Sandwiches To North Texas Teachers

May 2, 2017 5:44 PM
On Tuesday, May 2nd, Chick-fil-A will be offering free sandwiches to any and all Texas teachers, educators and school administrators. All you need is a valid I.D. and you’ll be able to get a free sandwich any time until 8 pm, Tuesday.

Elizabeth Fritz, franchise operator of the Chick-fil-A at Keller, had this to say, “Our teachers do so much to support the future of students here in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area. We want to use this day to recognize our educators for their hard work and to thank them for their service to our community.”

 

 

