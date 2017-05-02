ABC Just Made A Bid For “American Idol”

Even though it’s been gone for a year “American Idol” is still very much a hot commodity. Last month both FOX and NBC were locked in a bidding war for the show, but Fremantle, the production company who produces the show, had to halt negotiations due to conflicts with CORE, the co-owners of “American Idol.”

Now negotiations are picking back up and there’s a new contender, ABC, who wants to reboot the show for a 2018 March premiere. They’ve also made inquiries into bringing back Ryan Seacrest to host the show. They asked Fremantle if they could move filming to New York to accommodate for Seacrest now being on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” but Fremantle insisted that filmed be done in LA. With Seacrest now in NY there is almost no chance that he will return to “American Idol.”

Via TMZ