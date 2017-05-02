A Baylor Fraternity Is Suspended After Throwing A Mexican Themed Party

The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Baylor University has received a suspension with an investigation pending from both the university and the national chapter of Kappa Sigma after they hosted a “culturally insensitive event.”

Hundreds of students gathered on Monday to protest against the fraternity and the Mexican themed party they hosted off campus on Saturday night. Several students tweeted photos from the night, which depicted students dressed in sombreros and ponchos. Some were dressed as construction workers and one student appeared to have brown face paint on.

"The reported behavior is deeply concerning…" A statement from #Baylor VP for Student Life Kevin Jackson: pic.twitter.com/KPkra3Xy47 — Baylor University (@Baylor) April 30, 2017

Via NBC DFW