The World’s Oldest Man Has Died At The Age Of 146

Mbah Gotho, from Indonesia, has passed away at the age of 146. Gotho was confirmed to be the worlds oldest man, when he provided documentation that proved he was born in December 1870.

Gotho was a heavy smoker all his life. Last month he was taken to the hospital for an unknown health issue on April 12th. He checked himself out six days later and passed away shortly after in his village in Central Java.

He was buried on Monday morning in a cemetery plot near his home. Gotho outlived his four wives, 10 siblings and all of his children. Mbah Gotho goes down in history as the longest living human being in recorded history.

Via BBC