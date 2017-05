If you thought police dogs were cute with there vests check out this little guy.

Meet Constable Elliot the Guinea pig.

He has a vest and hat to match. Elliot’s not part of force exactly but a pet to one of┬áthe members of New Zealand Police’s media team. The team likes to use Elliot to help bring safety awareness on the New Zealand police Facebook page. According to his owner Elliot likes going on trips to explore new food supplies. Check out more post of Constable Elliot below.