The Drummer For Boston, Sib Hashian, Cause Of Death Revealed

Last month the drummer for Boston, Sib Hashian, collapsed while playing a show with his band, Dirty Water, on the Legends of Rock Cruise. Sib was 67 when he was pronounced dead. The band was on their third song, performing a cover of Boston’s “Party” when Sib collapsed. Sib’s body remained on the ship until they docked two days later in Miami. He was shortly cremated after.

The official cause of death has now been revealed as a heart attack. Hashian had recently been diagnosed with kidney cancer in late 2016.

Via TMZ