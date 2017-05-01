The Cast Of The Godfather Reunite

A little over forty-five years ago, The Godfather hit theaters. Perhaps in honor of it’s anniversary, Robert DeNiro managed to pull off the impossible…he reunited the entire cast at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Robert DeNire, Diane Keeton, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Talia Shire, and Director Francis Ford Coppola got together on stage after a special screening of The Godfather, Parts I and II. For a solid hour and twenty minutes, the cast told old stories and shared behind the scenes moments. Apparently, they all mooned each other at some point during filming.

How cool is that!