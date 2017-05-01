Taco Bueno, Fuzzy’s Step Up To The Plate With Endorsements For Newest Cowboy Taco Charlton

May 1, 2017 5:14 AM By JT
The endorsements just keep on coming for one of the newest Dallas Cowboys with the greatest nickname  on the team.

Taco Charlton was chosen late in the first round in the NFL Draft by the Cowboys, and despised the nickname given to him by his mother and grandmother so much so, he would not eat the delicious Mexican treat until college.

Those days seem to be long gone, however.

And more importantly, you can’t really go wrong with FREE tacos.  Charlton and his agents have been receiving calls non-stop about potential taco endorsements, including from Fort Worth’s Fuzzy’s and Dallas-based Taco Bueno.  Fuzzy’s even offered, what seems to us, to be a deal to good for ANYONE to pass up: FREE tacos for LIFE!

No word yet on if Taco has accepted the deal for free tacos, but we know plenty of people who would gladly accept the deal for him!

Via SportsDay

