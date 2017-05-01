Taco Bueno, Fuzzy’s Step Up To The Plate With Endorsements For Newest Cowboy Taco Charlton

The endorsements just keep on coming for one of the newest Dallas Cowboys with the greatest nickname on the team.

Taco Charlton was chosen late in the first round in the NFL Draft by the Cowboys, and despised the nickname given to him by his mother and grandmother so much so, he would not eat the delicious Mexican treat until college.

Those days seem to be long gone, however.

DE Taco Charlton asked about his taco choice (soft, crispy, chicken, beef?): "I feel like if you have a taco you really can't go wrong." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) April 28, 2017

And more importantly, you can’t really go wrong with FREE tacos. Charlton and his agents have been receiving calls non-stop about potential taco endorsements, including from Fort Worth’s Fuzzy’s and Dallas-based Taco Bueno. Fuzzy’s even offered, what seems to us, to be a deal to good for ANYONE to pass up: FREE tacos for LIFE!

Taco Bueno president/CEO Mike Roper welcoming new Cowboys DE Taco Charlton: pic.twitter.com/Oa9Nl8nHKI — Brandon George (@DMN_George) April 28, 2017

No word yet on if Taco has accepted the deal for free tacos, but we know plenty of people who would gladly accept the deal for him!

