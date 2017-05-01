So Now There’s a Mermaid Frappaccino

A new mythical creature drink has been added to the Starbucks secrete menu.

Last week we were introduced to the Dragon Frappaccino, now a new drink has emerged. The Mermaid Frappaccino. A barista in Michigan made the first one after they ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frap. The drink consists of a vanilla bean base blended with freeze-dried blueberries and drizzled with “a toasted coconut matcha sauce.” Apparently the drizzle sauce is made with eight pumps of white mocha sauce, three pumps toasted coconut syrup, three heaping scoops of matcha. Talk about sugar overload. Now that you have the recipe, go order or make your own.