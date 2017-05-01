Ryan Seacrest Is Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host On “Live”

Kelly Ripa has officially decided on Ryan Seacrest to be her new permanent co-host on the syndicated morning show “Live.” The show has been renamed, as of Monday morning, from “Live with Kelly” to “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The choice came as kind of a shock to a lot of people. Kelly had been without a co-host since Michael Strahan left for an anchor position on ABC’s “Good Morning America” almost a year ago.

In a statement Kelly had this to say about Ryan, “Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game. I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family. Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers.”

Seacrest will be moving from LA to New York, but plans on continuing his syndicated drive time radio show on L.A.’s KIIS-FM and the weekly “American Top 40” radio program.

Via Variety