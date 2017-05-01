Need A Spot To Vent Some Frustration? Rent A “Rage Room” And Destroy It To Your Heart’s Desire

Sometimes we just need to break some stuff to feel better.

If you need a spot to damage some property, safely and most important LEGALLY, “Rage Rooms” can be rented from $150 to $450, where a personalized room will be set for you only to be immediately destroyed…by you!

The founder of Rage Rooms Alexei Barinskiy originally owned a flea market, and found he was left with a ton of merchandise that wouldn’t sell. Rather than just dumping the merch, or taking a huge loss by selling it way undervalued, he found a new way to get rid of the junk and profit off of it. He calls it, “Destroyery.” Barinkskiy says, “Destroyery is a kind of entertainment where people can do things they are restricted to do in everyday life, or maybe such things are just hard to do or they may have really bad consequences. For example, at Destroyery you can smash a TV with a sledgehammer, take off safety goggles, dust down and go home pleased and relieved.”

This is unfortunately only available in Russia at the moment, but there is no reason this won’t catch on over here! Hopefully.

