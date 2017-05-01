Napercise…Burning Calories While You Sleep

Britain’s David Lloyd Clubs are turning naps into part of your daily workout routine.

Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s real. These British gyms are putting mattresses in their exercise studios, mainly for tired parents. Each class is 45 minutes long with perfect sleeping temperatures, somewhere between 60 to 67 degrees.

A spokesperson for David Lloyd Clubs said…

“Filling an exercise studio with beds might look unusual, but if it proves to be a success, we’re definitely excited at the possibility of rolling out the program to more of our clubs down the line.”

Ok, so a nap workout sounds amazing, but could you really totally relax in a room full of other people sleeping. What if someone else can’t sleep, so they start watching you? Kind of creepy, right? Do they change the sheets after each use? What if someone wants to sleep in the nude?

SO MANY QUESTIONS!