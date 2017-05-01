McDonald’s Is Coming Out With A Fork Made Of Fries

The latest invention from McDonald is what describe as a, “quasi-utensil, fry-fork hybrid.” It is called the “Frork” and its purpose to mop up any parts of the sandwich still left on your plate. The Frork is part of a campaign releasing their new Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches.

To get your hands on the Frork all you need to do is go to select McDonald’s locations starting May 5th and order one of the Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches, which include Sweet BBQ Bacon, Maple Bacon Dijon, and Pico Guacamole.

Check out the promotional video with famous pitch man, Anthony Sullivan, above.

Via Cosmopolitan