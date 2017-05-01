Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong at Fenway Park

Well that didn’t go as planned.

Usually when you see someone get proposed to at a sports game they say yes and the crows cheers and goes crazy for a bit. Not in this case. At Sundays game against the Chicago Cubs a man attending Fenway Park decided to propose to his girlfriend via jumbotron and she may have said no. There is no official video of the proposal but several twitter users who were in attendance claim she said no. The camera man turned away, there was no hug and from the looks of it, they started arguing afteraward. Even the crowd started chanting “She said No!”