Man Arrested For Pushing Past Police In Order To Save His Beer From House Fire

As the fires raged in a South Dakota home, one man decided to risk it all in order to save the things most precious to him in the entire world, two cans of Bud Ice Premium.

Michael Anthony Casteel forced his way through policemen and firemen gathered at the scene in order to enter the residence that was ablaze. The 56-year-old was told twice to stay back, but those two cans were too much to respect the orders of the law.

1 in custody after obstructing fire and police.It is not advisable to push past PD and Fire in an attempt to "save your beer"#besmart /803 https://t.co/Y67WgOzlVp — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

For his definace, Casteel now faces one charge of obstructing law enforcement, and one charge of obstructing a firefighter. Casteel’s Blood Alchol Content was reportedly 0.082 during the incident.

This incredibly poor judgement could have put many responders at risk #notworthyourlife /802 pic.twitter.com/dOYmCNm6mc — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

Via NY Post

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter