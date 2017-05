Tuker Murray did not bat an eye when he had a gun shoved in his face.

Murray, an assistant GM at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Kansas City, MO told TMZ he “never feared for his life” during the incident, saying there was “nothing intimidating” about the perp, and he had some choice words to describe him to say the least.

The suspect, 54-year-old Terry Rayford, made off with $280, and luckily was caught by the KCPD before he could rob a Which Which.

Via TMZ

