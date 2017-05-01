Fox News Co-President Fired After Female Employees Petition To Remove Him

May 1, 2017 6:05 PM
Fox isn’t doing that well after having to get rid of Bill O’Rilley and Roger Ailes due to multiple sexual harassment scandals. The newest development doesn’t bode well for the network. Co-President Bill Shine has been fired as of this morning. Sources from within the network claim that the female employees were “circulating a petition inside the network calling for Shine’s firing.”

Other reports say that Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox, was looking to replace Shine with a female executive.

Via UPROXX

