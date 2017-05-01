Find Out Why Hangovers Do Get Worse With Age

Blame the enzymes, or lack thereof.

There’s actually a scientific explanation for why the morning after feels worse as we get, um, wiser.

As we age, our liver doesn’t have as many enzymes as it did at age 21. This slows down the process of getting the toxins from alcohol out of the system.

More specifically, the body must break down the toxin, ethanol, into something it can digest called acetaldehyde.

(Aren’t our bodies AMAZING. How does it know how to do that?)

Anyway, the slowdown means we’re slower in feeling back to normal.

Perhaps the answer is to partake of fewer drinks. Slowly while savoring.