Ed Sheeran Tells Us More About His “Game Of Thrones” Cameo

The new season of “Game Of Thrones” is still far away, but at least we got a little info from Ed Sheeran. People are going crazy about his much anticipated cameo in the upcoming season. We knew for sure that his character doesn’t die but beyond that we were in the dark.

Sheeran let a little info slip about his TV appearance, saying, “I just do a scene with Maisie [Arya]. I don’t really know what I’m allowed to say. I sing a song and then she [Arya] goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song,’ and I go, ‘It’s a new one’ and then there’s other lines.”

There’s not much there, but it’s certainly enough to get us even more excited about season 7 of “Game of Thrones.”

Via Mashable