Drew Pearson Hilarously Trolls Eagles Fans While Making Cowboys Second Round Draft Pick (Video)

May 1, 2017 7:21 AM By JT
The greatest thing to come out of last weekend’s NFL Draft in Philadelphia may not be one of the players the Cowboys selected at all.

When former Wide Receiver  and Cowboys LEGEND Drew Pearson took the stage to make the ‘Boys second round selection, he took the opportunity to troll all of the Eagles’ fans in attendance, and prove this rivalry is one of the most heated in all of sports.

Pearson later said, “I just started feeling it.  The adrenaline was flowing.  If somebody threw me a pass, I’d have caught it for sure.  I hadn’t felt like that in a long time.”  Cowboys coach Jason Garrett echoed the sentiments of the Cowboys Nation saying, “Drew was fantastic.  You said it: You’ve got to soak in the hate. He certainly was embracing it and did a hell of a job for us.”

Not everyone was thrilled, however.  Former Eagles running back took the stage to make a selection for his former team when he said, “I just want to say two things.  First of all, I love you guys.  Second of all, if anybody from Dallas steps to this doggone podium, in my city, in my town, we’re going to give them a true Philadelphia welcome.”

OoOoOoO we’re soooooo scared.

